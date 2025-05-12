GRUNDLAGENFORSCHUNG IST AUSTRIA 3

The Project addresses a clearly defined market failure as it finances infrastructure for early-stage R&D for which the markets fail to provide adequate funds because of the uncertainty inherent in these activities and the knowledge spillovers that prevent from fully capturing the economic returns.





The Project will extend the existing campus of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria with state of the art research facilities, allowing ISTA to open up and develop new fields of research and to extend its high quality doctoral training and post-doc programmes.

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Consistent with the previous expansion phase of the ISTA campus, the Bank plays an important role in facilitating the Borrower's access to a broader range of funding sources, thereby strengthening financial resilience and promoting diversification. EIB's funding optimizes the structure of available public funding and is key to secure the financing of the Project at matching terms. The loan structure is particularly favourable, offering an extended repayment period alongside customized terms, such as flexible drawdowns and extended disbursement periods.







