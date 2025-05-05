AQUALIA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Purchase by the EIB of Green Bond instruments issued by AQUALIA under its Green Financing Framework, the proceeds of which will finance new investments in the water sector, compliant with the substantial contribution of the EU Taxonomy.
The proceeds of the bond are expected to be used by the Promoter to finance a combination of new and refinanced assets. The Issuer will have a contractual obligation that, by the end of the allocation period, it has invested in an agreed amount of new, EIB eligible investments. The operation will finance investments in the water sector.
The green bonds will finance water related infrastructure and equipment required for a sustainable operation of water assets. Through the targeted issuance, the company will improve existing water and wastewater infrastructure as well as the environmental performance of the assets. The project ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and fall under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing 100% to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The operation is expected to have a strong crowding in effect and to support the borrower in attracting long term financing from public debt markets for their green investments.
Investments to be financed by the bond issuance are unknown at this stage. Environmental and social due diligence will focus on the capacity of the Promoter to identify, assess, manage and monitor environmental, climate and social impacts and risks, and to ensure that underlying schemes comply with national and EU legislation. All project components will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions for most investments. Nevertheless, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required, and in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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Documents
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