SAPA SUSTAINABLE VEHICLE PARTS

The Project strengthens the know-how, expertise, and competitiveness of a European supplier of injection moulded components, responding to the market demand for increased product's sustainability and reduced cost thus supporting the competitiveness of the European supply chain for such products.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and are therefore eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective. A large portion of the Project contributes to the Bank's economic and social cohesion cross-cutting objective. Part of the Project contributes also to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective (ES-Circular Economy).





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and skills development and upgrading.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the funding needs of the promoter providing additional flexibility in terms of longer tenors and longer grace periods (particularly given the current tighter liquidity in the banking sector) and lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter financial structure by spreading out its repayment profile, reducing the cost of newly incurred indebtedness as well as diversifying its funding base.