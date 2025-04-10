Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

MALAGA PORT EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 50 000 000 €
Transports : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/05/2025 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
30/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALAGA PORT EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI octroie un prêt de 50 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Malaga

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 février 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/05/2025
20240244
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MALAGA PORT EXPANSION
AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA DE MALAGA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 105 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Málaga through the construction of a new multipurpose maritime terminal. As part of a broader investment programme, the project also includes the provision of onshore power supply for vessels in all port terminals, a new border inspection building for cargo and investments in security equipment for passenger terminals.

The aim is to expand the port facilities, by adapting them to future traffic demand and enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of port operations. The project is expected to comprise the construction of a new multi-purpose terminal (including new quays, pavements, land reclamation and dredging); the onshore power supply infrastructure at the port; a new bridge over the river Guadalmedina to improve land connectivity between the port areas on both riverbanks; the construction of a new border inspection post; and several energy efficiency and renewable generation measures targeting the port's internal demand for electricity.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime transport by increasing capacity, enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well as other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods -especially compared to alternative funding sources- and flexible loan terms, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports the Promoter in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of its capital structure.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Marine Strategy Framework Directive 2008/56/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC will be checked during appraisal. The competent authority in Spain has concluded that, subject to the conditions described in their environmental decision, the construction of the new multipurpose terminal is not likely to have significant effects on the environment, including in respect of the potential impacts on the two Natura 2000 sites in the vicinity of the Project, Montes de Málaga - ES6170038 and Bahía de Málaga-Cerro Gordo - ES0000504 and decided to screen out the Project. In line with the screen-out decision and the applicable national legislation, this Project component was thus deemed not to be required to undertake a full environmental impact assessment and consequently, has been subject to simplified environmental impact assessment. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement procedure has not yet been completed and consequently there is no information on the contractor.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 avril 2025
19 mai 2025
Documents liés
30/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALAGA PORT EXPANSION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI octroie un prêt de 50 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Malaga

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALAGA PORT EXPANSION
Date de publication
30 Apr 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240043066
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240244
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
30/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALAGA PORT EXPANSION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MALAGA PORT EXPANSION
Fiche technique
MALAGA PORT EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI octroie un prêt de 50 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Malaga

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI octroie un prêt de 50 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Malaga
Autres liens
Related public register
30/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALAGA PORT EXPANSION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes