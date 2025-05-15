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VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Viêt Nam : 200 000 000 €
Transports : 70 000 000 €
Énergie : 130 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/10/2025 : 70 000 000 €
15/10/2025 : 130 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Communiqués associés
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
23 octobre 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/10/2025
20240237
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
VIETNAM TECHNOLOGICAL AND COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Transports - Transports et entreposage
Description
Objectifs

The Framework Loan with Techcombank will support climate action and environmental (CA&ES) sustainability in Viet Nam.

The aim is to finance CA&ES projects across the country.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation consists of a multisector Framework Loan (FL) to Techcombank, targeting exclusively eligible projects for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (e-mobility). EIB's involvement will enable Techcombank to access affordable long-term funding, strengthen its balance sheet, and offer competitive long-term climate financing to its clients, encouraging private sector investment in CA&ES projects.


Techcombank is one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam. The bank is actively integrating global ESG standards into its operations and provides a range of financial solutions to support businesses and individuals transition towards a green economy.


This operation fully aligns with the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy, the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan, and the priority for sustainable growth and jobs. It matches EU policy priorities for Vietnam under the Priority Area 1 objective of the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, particularly the "Greener, smart, and more efficient energy consumption and production" subheading, and will be implemented through the Team Europe Initiative on "Climate-resilient, low-carbon circular economy." The operation will contribute to several SDGs, facilitate Vietnam's Just Energy Transition Partnership towards a green, carbon-neutral economy by 2050, support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and build new renewable energy capacity to meet strong electricity demand.


Additionally, it could address environmental externalities by increasing renewable energy in Vietnam's mix, facilitating EVs uptake, and improving energy efficiency. Supporting Vietnam's energy transition can positively influence other financiers, increasing available funding for significant energy transition investments.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Techcombank will be required to ensure compliance of the eligible investments with the EIB's Excluded Activities, the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards (E&S), as well as the E&S national laws and regulations.

Techcombank will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement by the final beneficiaries of the works, goods and services relating to the projects financed by the EIB will be undertaken in accordance with the applicable national legal framework, as well as with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 mai 2025
15 octobre 2025
Documents liés
24/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Date de publication
24 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
235961095
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240237
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Viêt Nam
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Fiche technique
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Communiqués associés
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

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Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam
Autres liens
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I

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