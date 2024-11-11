CASA POLAND LOAN FOR MIDCAPS

The EIB loan will provide funding to CASA to enhance access to finance and financing conditions for Polish small Midcaps, with at least 30% dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) projects like renewable energy (solar & biogas) and energy efficiency.





This addresses market failures in access to finance for Midcaps in Poland, exacerbated by the Ukraine war's economic impact. The operation supports Polish Midcaps' green transition, aligning with EU and national energy targets for renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) as well as the Bank's CA&ES objectives (30%). The operation is aligned with the EU Directives for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and will also support the REPowerEU+ Action Plan.





EIB's intervention allows CASA Group to offer more favorable terms and financial conditions to final beneficiaries while increasing climate action financing in Poland. The funds are expected to be allocated efficiently, including in cohesion regions (according to the Bank's assumptions based on GDP), leveraging Crédit Agricole Group's experience with EIB products, including those with a CAES component.





By improving Midcaps' access to finance for projects supporting the energy transition in less developed regions, the operation is eligible under Article 309(a) of the TFEU, as well as under Article 309(c) projects of common interest (energy efficiency, renewable energy), tackling climate change.