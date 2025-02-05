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TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Czechia : 675 000 €
Suède : 900 000 €
Allemagne : 948 000 €
Roumanie : 2 796 000 €
Pologne : 4 584 000 €
Espagne : 20 097 000 €
Industrie : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
26/05/2025 : 157 500 €
26/05/2025 : 210 000 €
26/05/2025 : 221 200 €
26/05/2025 : 517 500 €
26/05/2025 : 652 400 €
26/05/2025 : 690 000 €
26/05/2025 : 726 800 €
26/05/2025 : 1 069 600 €
26/05/2025 : 2 143 600 €
26/05/2025 : 3 514 400 €
26/05/2025 : 4 689 300 €
26/05/2025 : 15 407 700 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 30 millions d’euros à Teknia à l’appui des investissements de R-D dans le secteur automobile européen
Projet apparenté
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 novembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/05/2025
20240193
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
TEKNIA MANUFACTURING GROUP SLU
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 71 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project encompasses the Group's investments related to advanced manufacturing and energy efficiency capital expenditures and RDI programme for the period 2024-2026.

The project will support European advanced manufacturing and RDI investments in automotive components, including in convergence regions.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project concerns the Promoter's investments to develop more sustainable, energy and resource efficient manufacturing technologies across a broad range of metal and plastic forming processes for automotive components. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion through the Promoter's collaborations with customers, industrial and supply chain partners. It will also contribute to a continued reskilling and upskilling of Promoter's resources, in addition to integrating additional skills to meet the needs emerging from automotive industry transformation.


The financing of this RDI project is therefore set to generate positive knowledge, environmental and adoption externalities. Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.


This Project will help the Promoter to implement its strategic objectives and strengthen its know-how, competence and position in the technology fields associated in particular with its sustainability strategy. As such, it will help the promoter to address the evolving market and technology context, the ongoing transformations in its customer industries, the relevant customer needs and to achieve its medium and long-term sales and profitability targets. The Project will add to the social welfare and bring about social benefits, by generating environmental and knowledge positive externalities.


The Bank will support the company with access to long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which match the economic life of the Project and increase the Promoter's average debt maturity. The Bank's financing will have a positive signalling effect to other financiers, demonstrating the Project's soundness and quality. The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project includes capital expenditures in existing manufacturing locations that neither changes already authorised scope, nor significantly increases production capacity. The project includes advanced manufacturing equipment targeting both operational efficiencies and the reduction of carbon footprint. The project will not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
5 février 2025
26 mai 2025
Documents liés
08/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 30 millions d’euros à Teknia à l’appui des investissements de R-D dans le secteur automobile européen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Date de publication
8 Feb 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
234246447
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240193
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Pologne
Roumanie
Tchéquie
Allemagne
Suède
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Fiche technique
TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 30 millions d’euros à Teknia à l’appui des investissements de R-D dans le secteur automobile européen
Projet apparenté
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 30 millions d’euros à Teknia à l’appui des investissements de R-D dans le secteur automobile européen
Autres liens
Related public register
08/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Projet apparenté
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Informations et observations générales

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Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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