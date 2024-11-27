IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN - ITALY

The Project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Italy and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of the Project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Renewable Energy" as well as on "Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability" and "Social and Economic Cohesion".

The Project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar photovoltaic "PV" plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

According to the route to market strategy of the Promoter, the Project is expected to rely on a mix of merchant revenues and "PPA" (Power Purchase Agreements) contracts, in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), and it improves market efficiency and competition. The PV plants are located in an EIB Cohesion Priority region. Therefore, the Project is expected to yield excellent quality and results due to economic rate of return, broader social benefits and fair employment creation.

The Bank's financial contribution to the Project is very good thanks to conditions more favourable than market alternatives (lower pricing, longer tenor and disbursement periods, etc.). The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market volatility, impacted by the ongoing geopolitical issues. The "EIB Green Loan" label is considered very valuable to the Promoter.



