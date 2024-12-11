PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II

The Project consists of the acquisition and modernisation of rolling stock to be used mainly under a Public Service Contract throughout Poland. By shifting traffic from road to rail, the Project supports sustainable transport in the EU policy and contributes to reduction of negative transport externalities (air pollution, noise, CO2 emission). It improves also safety. The Project contributes also to strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion as the rolling stock will be used predominantly in less developed regions. The Project is expected to increase comfort of travel, allow for more frequent connections and improve accessibility to persons with reduced mobility. The EIB supports this Project by providing long-term, stable financing with significant crowding-in element. It allows the Borrower to diversify the financing sources incl. EU funds. The EIB loan offers favourable conditions with long maturity, availability and grace periods aligned with the Project implementation schedule and lifetime of financed assets.