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PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II

Signature(s)

Montant
280 701 754,44 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 280 701 754,44 €
Transports : 280 701 754,44 €
Date(s) de signature
2/05/2025 : 280 701 754,44 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 juin 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 02/05/2025
20240138
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II
PKP INTERCITY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 2580 million (EUR 605 million)
PLN 5160 million (EUR 1210 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance new electric and bi-mode locomotives, bi-mode multiple units and passenger coaches, as well as coaches modernisation. The rolling stock will be used to provide long distance services predominantly under a Public Service Contract throughout Poland and to limited extent also in neighbouring countries.

The aim is to increase the quality of rail services provided in the country and promote rail travel to reduce the use of private vehicles. The project will therefore benefit the local environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improve road safety. The project contributes to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and being largely located in a convergence area and by facilitating access, it also promotes regional development.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project consists of the acquisition and modernisation of rolling stock to be used mainly under a Public Service Contract throughout Poland. By shifting traffic from road to rail, the Project supports sustainable transport in the EU policy and contributes to reduction of negative transport externalities (air pollution, noise, CO2 emission). It improves also safety. The Project contributes also to strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion as the rolling stock will be used predominantly in less developed regions. The Project is expected to increase comfort of travel, allow for more frequent connections and improve accessibility to persons with reduced mobility. The EIB supports this Project by providing long-term, stable financing with significant crowding-in element. It allows the Borrower to diversify the financing sources incl. EU funds. The EIB loan offers favourable conditions with long maturity, availability and grace periods aligned with the Project implementation schedule and lifetime of financed assets. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investments proposed under the Project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the Project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
11 décembre 2024
2 mai 2025
Documents liés
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
195769751
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240138
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II
Fiche technique
PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION II

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