QUONA GLOBAL GATEWAY FUND IV

This operation presents a unique opportunity for the EIB to support an emerging leader in fintech venture capital investments across emerging markets with a global reach, adopting a proven strategy of using innovative digital technologies in alignment with the Global Gateway digital investment priority to promote financial inclusion for underserved populations, driven by a seasoned investment team with a solid track record.





Joining as an anchor investor of the fund at first close with a sizeable commitment, the EIB is expected to send a positive signal to prospective investors, thereby playing a catalytic and countercyclical role in support of the fund manager's endeavours to reach its target fund size in a subdued fundraising environment.





The EIB played an instrumental role in the Fund being aligned with at least one of the EIB's Financing for Gender Equality Criteria, which is a first for a fund managed by this team, and in pushing for a greater share of women in the Fund Manager's executive layer. This operation is also expected to be eligible for the EIB's forthcoming HER RISE initiative. Furthermore, the EIB is expected to ensure the adoption of best practices in terms of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") aspects through active participation in the Fund's Advisory Committee ("AC").