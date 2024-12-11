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KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Kazakhstan : 200 000 000 €
Énergie : 100 000 000 €
Transports : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/12/2024 : 100 000 000 €
23/12/2024 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Communiqués associés
Kazakhstan : BEI Monde prête 200 millions d’euros à la Banque de développement du Kazakhstan afin de soutenir les infrastructures énergétiques et de transport

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 octobre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/12/2024
20240004
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Transports - Transports et entreposage
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of a framework loan to support energy and transport infrastructure investments developed by public and private entities and financed by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

The operation consists of a framework loan to support sustainable infrastructure investments (schemes or sub-projects) in Kazakhstan. The framework loan is to be intermediated by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) to support eligible promoters developing schemes in two sectors: * Energy sector: Renewable energy schemes, primarily wind energy and photovoltaic (PV). These schemes are developed by Independent Power Producers (IPP) obtaining concessions in public auctions. * Transport sector: Road rehabilitation and construction schemes under the "medium" programme for Rehabilitation of Public Highway

Additionnalité et impact

The proposed EUR 200m framework loan will provide policy-targeted funding to DBK for on-lending to be channelled to eligible private and public final beneficiaries active in the Kazakhstan sustainable transport, renewable energy and other relevant climate action markets. It is expected that the loan will support 50% energy and 50% transport infrastructure investments. The loan will be matched EUR 200m of own resources from DBK.


In addition to the long tenor and grace period of the EIB loan (up to 20 years and 5 years respectively), and compared to alternative financings available to Kazakhstan, the EIB is in a position to enforce specific priorities through its loan.


Thanks to the experience built with similar operations in other regions, the EIB as a trusted partner raises the standards and passes on best practices to Development Bank of Kazakhstan can also contribute in particular to strengthening the institution and promoting good governance in the transport and energy sectors (through passage of ad-hoc legislation), and improving living standards.


The schemes under the operation are expected to address multiple market failures and negative externalities. In the transport sector, the schemes are expected to address accessibility, safety and environment externalities. The RE sub-projects will generate electricity from low carbon sources addressing the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.


The operation is expected to advance several SDGs (7,8,9,10,11,13,17).


This facility will be the first EIB framework loan for energy and transport infrastructure investments in Kazakhstan. The operation received limited technical contribution from the EIB. The EIB will engage a service provider to provide support in assessing the national procedures and those of the identified promoters, including on procurement, environmental, climate and social aspects.

The operation is expected to have a crowed-in effect and to raise the client standards.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards (E&S). The project is considered acceptable for EIB financing in environmental and social terms, with the following undertakings: * The project ESMF (or equivalent), referencing EIB E&S Standards, shall be established for the project and followed by the underlying promoter(s) for all the sub-projects * Commitment by the FI and the promoters, to establish and maintain a project implementation unit (PIU), or equivalent, for the project with resources for managing environmental, social and climate change issues. * When relevant, the FI shall deliver to EIB the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EIA report and other relevant environmental documents. * For all schemes, the FI/promoter(s) shall provide, together with an allocation request. * A statement signed by the promoter that confirms environmental and social compliance with the EIB standards. * Environmental and Social Action Plan addressing identified gaps for the scheme and Environmental and Social Management Plan. * Resettlement action plan, where applicable * The FI/promoter(s) will be required to undertake reasonable efforts to ensure that the projects it finances are screened for any labour issues in the supply chain, and will endeavour where possible to cascade down similar requirements in its finance contracts with the promoters. In line with this, DBK, inter alia and on a best effort basis, will require the solar PV installation companies to obtain certificates from suppliers certifying no violations of labour rights for the production of panels * The Bank will require the FI/promoter(s) to store and maintain updated any E&S relevant documents (e.g. environmental studies, and Nature/Biodiversity Assessments, Environmental and Social Management Plans).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
11 décembre 2024
23 décembre 2024
Documents liés
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Kazakhstan : BEI Monde prête 200 millions d’euros à la Banque de développement du Kazakhstan afin de soutenir les infrastructures énergétiques et de transport

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227772910
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240004
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Kazakhstan
Disponible au public
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KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
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Kazakhstan : BEI Monde prête 200 millions d’euros à la Banque de développement du Kazakhstan afin de soutenir les infrastructures énergétiques et de transport

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Communiqués associés
Kazakhstan : BEI Monde prête 200 millions d’euros à la Banque de développement du Kazakhstan afin de soutenir les infrastructures énergétiques et de transport
Autres liens
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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