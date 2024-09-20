PROLOGIS ROOFTOP SOLAR PV AND BATTERY STORAGE

The project helps to produce electricity from low carbon sources through the roll-out of solar panels on the roofs of logistic centres, managed by subsidiaries of the Promoter, and co-located small battery storage, both located primarily in Central and Western EU as well as in other EU regions. The project addresses market failures related to climate and environmental externalities, by contributing to the reduction in CO2 emissions and other air pollution. This operation supports national targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change. It also supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and it will contribute 100% to climate action. The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (RE) and environment (tackling climate change). The operation is expected to yield a very good economic rate of return and a positive broader social benefit. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. The EIB's financial contribution to the project is high, as it provides longer term finance on competitive terms, not readily available in the market.