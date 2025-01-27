CDC HABITAT LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES

The Project is expected to increase the supply of affordable housing for rent and to increase the market flexibility to respond to the current affordable housing needs. The overall environmental and social impact of the Project is expected to be positive, with high environmental standards and notable social externalities. More widely, the Project is expected to contribute to urban regeneration and renewal with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment including climate mitigation measures. High energy efficiency standards will also lead to lower operating costs and energy bills for medium income tenants. Finally, the EIB loan will provide CDC Habitat with enhanced features compared to the market, including long maturity, five-year availability and five-year grace period as well as diversification of its funding structure in terms of maturity profile .