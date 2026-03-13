BIIC KEY EU AGRI-VALUE CHAINS & GENDER MBIL

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) fully targeted at agricultural value chains, with at least 70% dedicated to key value chains (soy, cotton and cashew) and a 40% cross-cutting objective of gender inclusion, in line with the 2X Challenge.
The loan will be used to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (minimum 70% of the loan) and mid-caps (maximum 30% of the loan). The loan will be fully targeted at agriculture value chains . At least 70% of the loan amount will be allocated to the most EU-relevant agricultural value chains (soy, cotton and cashew), which are critical inputs for European textile and agri-food industries. In line with the 2X Challenge criteria, at least 40% of the financing will target businesses owned or led by women, supporting gender equality and the economic empowerment of women across key export-oriented value chains.
The EIB intermediated loan to BIIC will address persistent market failures in Benin, where agri-business SMEs face significant barriers to finance due to short loan tenors, high collateral requirements, and limited access for women entrepreneurs. Aligned with the EU's Global Gateway and NDICI priorities, the operation supports Benin's Programme d'Actions du Gouvernement and the African Union's Agenda 2063, fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
By directing at least 70% of financing to key export-oriented value chains ? cotton/textile, cashew, and soy ? the project will drive economic diversification, job creation, and compliance with EU sustainability standards. It is expected to sustain approximately 5,000 full-time jobs and enhance access to finance for women, supporting the 2X Challenge gender target. The operation complements, rather than competes with, existing financial sector efforts and catalyses additional investment.
Flexible loan terms and a dedicated Technical Assistance programme will strengthen BIIC's capacity in agricultural financing, risk management, and ESG practices, while supporting SMEs and cooperatives in preparing bankable projects and achieving EU-recognised certifications. The operation will contribute to several SDGs, address socio-economic drivers of migration, and reinforce Benin's economic resilience.
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects receiving Bank's financing in compliance with applicable national legislation and the relevant ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country. Due to its thematic focus, this operation will contribute to gender equality and women's economic empowerment and will support capacity development and resilience of individuals working in agriculture value chains.
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.