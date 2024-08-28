GLOBAL GATEWAY EXCELSIOR FUND II

Through this operation, the EIB will be able to support the growth and institutionalisation of an independent emerging fund manager investing in Vietnam. The EIB will provide much needed equity risk capital to local enterprises. Across emerging markets, access to finance - in particular equity finance - and managerial advice are among the most prevalent barriers for the growth of small and mid-sized companies. The provision of growth capital and managerial support through private equity funds has proven an effective strategy to overcome this market failure. By providing growth capital and managerial advice to local companies, the operation will contribute considerably to boosting enterprise capabilities and competitiveness through access to finance and improved skills.

The EIB's commitment is anticipated to support the fund raising and catalyse other investors in a difficult fund raising environment that has been exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The EIB is expecting to provide guidance to the fund manager on best market practice for international private equity firms and thus contribute to its institutionalisation.