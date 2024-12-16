PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV

The project increases the production of electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities. It contributes to progressing towards the EU and national renewable energy targets of Spain, as set out in the revised 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).





The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources - Decarbonising Energy Supply (Renewable Energy)", as well as on the transversal objectives of Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and, partly, economic and social Cohesion (transversal).





The schemes revenues will come from the wholesale market (spot markets and/or PPAs). They thereby contribute to the EIB's Energy Lending Policy objective to support the market integration of RE projects.





The schemes are expected to result in a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the clean and renewable electricity generated and a positive broader social benefit by generating electricity at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below cost alternatives in the Member States. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

A majority of schemes are expected to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.





The Bank's participation is decisive for the structure to be implemented, since the Arranger could only provide a reduced portion of the financing.

The EIB will bring along its expertise in such structuring, coupled with some financial advantage during the operational phase of the project, while offering a rather long tenor for a project financing with merchant exposure, even benefiting from price hedging mechanisms.



