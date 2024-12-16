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PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV

Signature(s)

Montant
41 549 671,29 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 41 549 671,29 €
Énergie : 41 549 671,29 €
Date(s) de signature
25/06/2025 : 1 944 325,86 €
25/06/2025 : 2 568 489,32 €
25/06/2025 : 9 854 612,84 €
25/06/2025 : 12 753 032,51 €
25/06/2025 : 14 429 210,76 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Related public register
11/06/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Projet apparenté
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 septembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/06/2025
20230905
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
IGNIS DESARROLLO SLU
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 42 million
EUR 106 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the construction and operation of six photovoltaic PV plants in Spain, totalling circa 297 MWp.

The project will contribute to progressing on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise electricity production in the EU and to decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. Some of the plants are located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, and contribute to developing less-developed and transition regions.

Additionnalité et impact

The project increases the production of electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities. It contributes to progressing towards the EU and national renewable energy targets of Spain, as set out in the revised 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).


The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources - Decarbonising Energy Supply (Renewable Energy)", as well as on the transversal objectives of Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and, partly, economic and social Cohesion (transversal).


The schemes revenues will come from the wholesale market (spot markets and/or PPAs). They thereby contribute to the EIB's Energy Lending Policy objective to support the market integration of RE projects.


The schemes are expected to result in a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the clean and renewable electricity generated and a positive broader social benefit by generating electricity at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below cost alternatives in the Member States. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

A majority of schemes are expected to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. 


The Bank's participation is decisive for the structure to be implemented, since the Arranger could only provide a reduced portion of the financing.

 

The EIB will bring along its expertise in such structuring, coupled with some financial advantage during the operational phase of the project, while offering a rather long tenor for a project financing with merchant exposure, even benefiting from price hedging mechanisms.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting ground based solar PV plants that help mitigate climate change. The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the capacity and capability of the promoter to implement the Project and its compliance with applicable EU Directives.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
16 décembre 2024
25 juin 2025
Documents liés
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
11/06/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Date de publication
15 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
234030049
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Date de publication
15 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
225698524
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Date de publication
15 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
225690302
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Date de publication
17 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
225699529
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Date de publication
17 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
225693784
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Date de publication
15 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
234043230
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Date de publication
17 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
225693691
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Date de publication
17 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
225686994
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Date de publication
17 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
234041906
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Date de publication
17 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
234028735
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Date de publication
11 Jun 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
244941294
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230905
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Related public register
11/06/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Fiche technique
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Projet apparenté
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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