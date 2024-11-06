Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Ukraine : 100 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2024 : 100 000 000 €

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/12/2024
20230817
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK
THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation will finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to MSMEs and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Additionnalité et impact

This operation aims to support private sector development and provides financing to projects promoted by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Ukraine, through a credit line to Ukreximbank, which would channel the funds to local enterprises through their branch network in the country, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.


SMEs are the backbone of the Ukrainian economy and play a vital role in creating and safeguarding employment, especially for young people and women. Before the Covid-19 crisis and the war, approximately 7.4 million people were employed in the SME sector and 65.5% of sales of goods, works and services, and 64% of value added in Ukraine was attributable to SMEs. The Covid-19 pandemic and the war triggered by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and rerouted global supply chains, negatively impacting Ukrainian SMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth across the country. SMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones in the eastern, southern, and western regions, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighboring countries. Since the outbreak of the war, SME business contracted by an estimated 29% and some 2.4m related jobs have been lost, while SME export contracted by 35%.


Despite the extremely challenging operating environment, Ukrainian SMEs have demonstrated resilience, and business activity levels for most Ukrainian SMEs have now stabilized. It is estimated that some 57% of all SMEs were able to maintain their activities at pre-war levels, while some 30% of them have been operating at reduced capacity. The remaining ones have gone out of business (included those whose assets have been destroyed or damaged). Access to long term financing has been identified as one of the most significant obstacles to the survival and recovery of SMEs. The EIB operation will enable the funding at attractive terms, which address the needs of final beneficiaries. The proposed operation is expected to address this issue while alleviating the maturity mismatch between assets and liabilities that bank would incur to meet such demand.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
6 novembre 2024
20 décembre 2024
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes