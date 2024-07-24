IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE

The Project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital". It aims to create facilities dedicated to medical research, thereby contributing to the relevant European, national and regional policies in the respective areas, including the European Research Area. The Project supports medical research, including basic medical research, which, due to their nature as public goods, generate externalities to the benefit of society and the broader economy. Strategic investments in the medical research sector have been shown to yield long-term health benefits, as well as economic and social returns on investment that far exceed potential commercial returns. Establishing the new medical research centre, located in modern, fit-for-purpose premises, furnished with up-to-date equipment, organized in the way ensuring its optimal use, and operated by the Promoter experienced in establishing medical research centres and staffed by skilled researchers, should result in a number of benefits for the society, both locally and globally. Among other, the new institute will enable to retain and attract skilled researchers to Europe. Outputs of the Project, including new patents and spin offs, will add to an increase of EU's innovation and competitiveness and strengthening the EU economy. Finally, new research premises in the vital knowledge domain of immunology will help addressing major global health problems. EIB's involvement diversifies the Borrower's financing sources with customized terms. It also provides a signalling effect on the quality of the Project.



