CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation through the deployment of an innovative technology.





The Project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal. The Project is located in a Less Developed Region in Spain supporting the Bank's economic and social cohesion cross-cutting policy objective.





The Project consists of the Promoter's investment in the construction and ramp-up of an innovative first of a kind in the EU greenfield electrolysis plant for the production of high purity cathodes based on recycled copper scrap. The high purity cathodes will be used internally within the group for the production of copper wire displacing primary copper cathodes which are sourced from mines. The use of scrap will result in improved profitability and a reduction in the carbon footprint of the copper products produced.





The Project is aligned with the Climate Bank Roadmap and, as such, with the principles outlined in the Paris Agreement. In particular, the Project is part of the supported activities listed in Annex 2 of the CBR (Table B: Industry) corresponding to Manufacturing in Energy-Intensive Industries (EII)/ETS sectors based on low-carbon technologies.





The financing of this Project supports advanced manufacturing that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the development and deployment of state-of-the-art processes and equipment and upskilling employment.





The Bank will support the company with access to long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project and the Promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial financiers.





The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.