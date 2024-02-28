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ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 100 000 000 €
Énergie : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
26/03/2024 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Projet apparenté
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 février 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/03/2024
20230749
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
ENEL ITALIA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 167 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in a framework loan to support a pipeline of small to medium size renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to be developed by Enel group in Italy.

The aim is to support renewable energy and energy efficiency investments in Italy, contributing to the achievement of renewable energy, energy efficiency and decarbonisation targets in Italy and in the European Union. In addition, the project will deliver health benefits through improved air quality and positive social impact through job creation.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation consists of a framework loan ("FL") to support small to medium sized renewable energy ("RE") and energy efficiency ("EE") schemes to be developed by the ENEL group in Italy over the next three years. The EIB contribution will support ENEL to accelerate the implementation of such investments, hence supporting the Bank's priority in the energy sector and climate action objectives. This is crucial to achieve both national and EU 2030 climate objectives. As ca. 34% of the investments are located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, the Bank will also contribute to economic and social cohesion in rural areas with unemployment rates above the EU average and scarce employment opportunities. This operation addresses the market failures linked to RE and EE, reducing carbon emissions and air pollution. The Project is fully aligned with the EU's priorities and goals established in the European Green Deal (particularly in the "Renovation Wave" for EE). In addition, after the invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission ("EC") has adopted the REPowerEU and "EU Save Energy Communication", to accelerate the EU's clean energy transition and increase Europe's energy independence from unreliable suppliers and volatile fossil fuels, and reduce the dependence on Russian fossil fuels to zero by 2030. EE and RE are core elements of the REPowerEU plan. It will foster economic growth and qualified employment in the green sectors. The Project will also contribute to improved energy market efficiency and market integration. In terms of project results, the project is expected to have an 'excellent' rated economic return and broader social benefit. The Project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the Promoter. The EIB support to this operation provides the Promoter with a substantial financial value added as well as higher flexibility compared to available market alternatives.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the Bank's priority lending objectives for renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE), and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (100%).

No procurement issues identified.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
28 février 2024
26 mars 2024
Documents liés
02/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Date de publication
2 Mar 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
188090951
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230749
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Fiche technique
ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Projet apparenté
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

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