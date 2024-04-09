MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock and modernisation of existing rolling stock for regional passenger services in the Nouvelle Aquitaine and Occitanie Regions in France.
The aim is to improve the overall quality of the rolling stock fleet in the two Regions and introduce some innovative technologies (hydrogen) in order to replace diesel traction. This, in addition to the benefits stemming from the modal shift, will reduce the specific energy consumption of the rolling stock fleet itself. The project implementation arrangements will be further appraised.
The project consists of the acquisition of new and modernisation of existing rolling stock to be
used for rail services in the regions Nouvelle Aquitaine and Occitanie. The new and modernised
rolling stock will contribute to increasing the rail offer and quality of rail services offered in the
regions, reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance
costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly,
by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private
vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes
to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.
The project will facilitate access to rolling stock by various rail operators and consequently
facilitate the competition for public service contracts and the liberalisation of rail services in line
with the provisions of Regulation 1370/2007 and the 4th railway package. The project is located
in an EIB cohesion regions, thus improving their accessibility and the mobility of their population.
Thereby the project will support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial
cohesion.
EIB's loan plays an important role in securing a competitive overall financing of the operation,
sending a positive signal to commercial co-lenders and contributing to the robustness of the
business case. It reduces the borrower's funding cost and provides a stable long-term funding base."
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock, if any, will be checked during appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. In the case of the new trainsets, the rolling stock is being procured under two existing framework contracts, valid until October 2023 and August 2025, for which the contract and award notices were published in the OJEU (2007/S 247-302465, 2008/S 134 18028, 2009/S 221-317680 and 2010/S 59-087369). These framework contracts were procured in accordance with the relevant EU legislation applicable at the time: Directive 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.