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MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE

Signature(s)

Montant
450 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 450 000 000 €
Transports : 450 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
13/06/2024 : 6 774 711,71 €
19/12/2024 : 50 000 000 €
13/06/2024 : 57 874 099,48 €
13/06/2024 : 112 125 900,52 €
13/06/2024 : 223 225 288,29 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Related public register
13/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI signe un contrat de financement de 400 millions d’euros en faveur des transports ferroviaires des régions Nouvelle-Aquitaine et Occitanie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 mars 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 13/06/2024
20230721
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
REGION NOUVELLE-AQUITAINE,REGION OCCITANIE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 450 million
EUR 904 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock and modernisation of existing rolling stock for regional passenger services in the Nouvelle Aquitaine and Occitanie Regions in France.

The aim is to improve the overall quality of the rolling stock fleet in the two Regions and introduce some innovative technologies (hydrogen) in order to replace diesel traction. This, in addition to the benefits stemming from the modal shift, will reduce the specific energy consumption of the rolling stock fleet itself. The project implementation arrangements will be further appraised.

Additionnalité et impact

The project consists of the acquisition of new and modernisation of existing rolling stock to be

used for rail services in the regions Nouvelle Aquitaine and Occitanie. The new and modernised

rolling stock will contribute to increasing the rail offer and quality of rail services offered in the

regions, reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance

costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly,

by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private

vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes

to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.


The project will facilitate access to rolling stock by various rail operators and consequently

facilitate the competition for public service contracts and the liberalisation of rail services in line

with the provisions of Regulation 1370/2007 and the 4th railway package. The project is located

in an EIB cohesion regions, thus improving their accessibility and the mobility of their population.

Thereby the project will support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial

cohesion.


EIB's loan plays an important role in securing a competitive overall financing of the operation,

sending a positive signal to commercial co-lenders and contributing to the robustness of the

business case. It reduces the borrower's funding cost and provides a stable long-term funding base."

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock, if any, will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. In the case of the new trainsets, the rolling stock is being procured under two existing framework contracts, valid until October 2023 and August 2025, for which the contract and award notices were published in the OJEU (2007/S 247-302465, 2008/S 134 18028, 2009/S 221-317680 and 2010/S 59-087369). These framework contracts were procured in accordance with the relevant EU legislation applicable at the time: Directive 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
9 avril 2024
13 juin 2024
Documents liés
08/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
13/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI signe un contrat de financement de 400 millions d’euros en faveur des transports ferroviaires des régions Nouvelle-Aquitaine et Occitanie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Date de publication
8 Apr 2024
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
204200669
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230721
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Date de publication
13 Apr 2024
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
189382837
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230721
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Related public register
13/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Fiche technique
MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI signe un contrat de financement de 400 millions d’euros en faveur des transports ferroviaires des régions Nouvelle-Aquitaine et Occitanie

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI signe un contrat de financement de 400 millions d’euros en faveur des transports ferroviaires des régions Nouvelle-Aquitaine et Occitanie
Autres liens
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Related public register
13/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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