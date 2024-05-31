MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027

The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Malta and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes under three programmes financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Cohesion Fund (CF), European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF).

The whole territory of Malta is designated as EIB Cohesion Priority Region.

The three programmes are plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centered around the five policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected, a more social Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.

EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of the investments on the ground.

The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Malta, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion.

The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.



