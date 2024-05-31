MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Télécom - Information et communication
- Industrie - Construction
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
- Services - Administration publique
- Éducation - Enseignement
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
- Services - Arts, spectacles et activités récréatives
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
The project will co-finance small projects under Malta's Operational Programmes for the period 2021-2027 under the Cohesion Fund, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund (ESF), the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF).
This operation will support Malta's smart and sustainable growth by contributing to achieve the objectives of the Maltese Partnership Agreement on EU funds 2021-2027. The related sub-projects, to be limited to an investment cost of EUR 50m each, will address multiple sectors, particularly energy, education, health, water as well as research, development and innovation. The project will contribute to territorial cohesion and social inclusion (focus on specific groups and gender equality, for example). This will be further assessed during the appraisal and monitored throughout the implementation period.
The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Malta and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes under three programmes financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Cohesion Fund (CF), European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF).
The whole territory of Malta is designated as EIB Cohesion Priority Region.
The three programmes are plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centered around the five policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected, a more social Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.
EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of the investments on the ground.
The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Malta, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion.
The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.
The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.
The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal. The promoter is required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU legislation, mainly the strategic environmental assessment (SEA)(2001/42/EC), environmental impact assessment (EIA) (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives, as well as national legislation. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the construction or upgrade of small water and wastewater treatment infrastructure or the construction or upgrade of water distribution infrastructure. The EIB will assess the promoter's compliance with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC and the Urban Waste Water Council Directive 91/271/EEC at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the new construction or refurbishment of buildings. The EIB will assess the promoter's compliance with the Energy performance of buildings directive (Directive EU/2018/844) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. The contribution to climate action (adaptation and mitigation) and environmental sustainability, where relevant, will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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Documents
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