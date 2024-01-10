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KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 300 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
31/01/2024 : 300 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Kutxabank mobiliseront 600 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets en lien avec l’efficacité énergétique

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 février 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/01/2024
20230579
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES
CAJASUR BANCO SAU,KUTXABANK SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation will support green projects in Spain to be carried-out by private individuals, small and medium sized enterprises as well as mid-caps.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries investing in energy efficiency projects in existing and new buildings.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives through the development of new buildings with the highest energy performance, and the implementation of energy efficiency projects and small-scale integrated renewable energy in residential buildings by individuals, homeowners associations (HOA) and developers. The project will support the FI's development of a new product specifically targeted to segments that are currently underserved: a top-up to existing mortgages for the renovation of residential properties by individuals.


The Spanish National Energy Climate Plan (NECP) sets out ambitious targets in building renovations until 2030. Until now, building renovation activity in Spain has been very low, in comparison with other countries. In addition to the reduction of carbon and air pollution externalities - a social benefit which is not fully internalised by private investors


EE projects in buildings and SMEs suffer from relatively high transaction costs due to their fragmentation and small size. The consequence is sub-optimal financing flows into EE investments. The EIB involvement in this project will help to correct this sub-optimal investment situation.


The additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of longer term financing at lower financing costs in a challenging environment. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 janvier 2024
31 janvier 2024
Documents liés
14/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Kutxabank mobiliseront 600 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets en lien avec l’efficacité énergétique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES
Date de publication
14 Mar 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
184560790
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230579
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
14/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES
Fiche technique
KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Kutxabank mobiliseront 600 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets en lien avec l’efficacité énergétique

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Kutxabank mobiliseront 600 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets en lien avec l’efficacité énergétique
Autres liens
Related public register
14/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KUTXABANK GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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