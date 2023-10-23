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ENGELHARTSTETTEN

Signature(s)

Montant
66 755 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Autriche : 66 755 000 €
Énergie : 66 755 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/10/2023 : 15 405 000 €
24/10/2023 : 51 350 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
25/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
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17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Communiqués associés
Autriche : la BEI cofinance le parc éolien d’Engelhartstetten
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : une énergie propre et abordable pour l’Autriche
Projet apparenté
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 octobre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/10/2023
20230514
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
WINDLANDKRAFT GMBH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 67 million
EUR 90 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the implementation and operation of 44,85 MW wind farm in Engelhartstetten / Lower Austria.

The wind farm will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. It will also foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. Ultimately, it will support the development of new renewable capacities with more market-exposed structures.

Additionnalité et impact

The implementation of the project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Austria and contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Austria and the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action. As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project is expected to rely on revenues from (i) market premiums and (ii) commercial power purchase agreements as well as (iii) access to the spot market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.

In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project will generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the cost of alternatives in Austria. On project quality, the project is supported by fair capabilities / governance of the promoter.

In addition to the quantitative financial advantage to be provided to the promoter and a sizeable loan amount from one single source, the Bank's long-term funding will enable the promoter to enhance its financing structure in line with the long economic lifetime of the assets to be financed.

The Bank's participation and structuring efforts are expected to accelerate the development of the project and closing its financing. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The project was screened-in und underwent full EIA process including public consultation. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
23 octobre 2023
24 octobre 2023
Documents liés
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
25/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Autriche : la BEI cofinance le parc éolien d’Engelhartstetten

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179628560
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Date de publication
25 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
173982213
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179629182
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179407368
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179417609
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179406457
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179404304
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179411419
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179641042
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179407934
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179409293
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179645201
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230514
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
25/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Fiche technique
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Communiqués associés
Autriche : la BEI cofinance le parc éolien d’Engelhartstetten
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : une énergie propre et abordable pour l’Autriche
Projet apparenté
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Autriche : la BEI cofinance le parc éolien d’Engelhartstetten
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : une énergie propre et abordable pour l’Autriche
Autres liens
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
25/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Projet apparenté
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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