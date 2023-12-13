ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS

Uncertainties linked to the current global economic prospects and high interest rates have intensified the difficulties for innovative and high-growth companies in accessing long-term affordable financing solutions. The difficulties arise from uncertainties in the market and inherent riskiness of innovative companies, their technologies and products, which leads to sub-optimal investment situation.

During the past decade, public support has focused principally on seed and early stage financing. Later-stage public and private capital in the EU was scarce, making tech companies reliant on foreign, non-EU, investors to support their further development. By co-investing with funds backed by EIF mainly through the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), the Bank will address the equity gap for later-stage tech companies and enable some of the key future technologies to remain with EU investors.