MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

The investment programme mitigates substantial market failures by strengthening forests' supply for public goods as well as environmental, social and economic externalities by protecting them against soil erosion and biodiversity losses through investing in sustainable forest management (or SFM) practices.





The Project is consistent and aligned with European Union policies and the relevant programming documents, as well as with the partner countries' strategies and policies, as required by Article 35(1) of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation-Global Europe Regulation. The operation contributes to the EU priorities in Moldova under the Multi-annual Indicative Programme, especially to the Priority Area 3: Environment and climate resilience. The operation is also aligned with: (i) the EU-Moldova Association Agreement (signed in 2014), which includes principles for cooperation on biodiversity, SFM, nature protection and environmental matters; and (ii) the relevant negotiation chapters of the EU-Moldova Accession Negotiation Framework (2024) (e.g., Chapter/Theme 27 - Environment and climate change).





The EIB will extend to the Borrower advantageous pricing and loan maturities that match a very long economic life of the Project. Furthermore, the EIB offers considerable flexibility regarding drawdowns, encompassing both timing and interest rate options.