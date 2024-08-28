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MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Moldavie : 200 000 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/09/2024 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 juin 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/09/2024
20230445
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
IP OFICIUL NATIONAL DE IMPLEMENTARE A PROIECTELOR IN DOMENIUL MEDIULUI
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 215 million
EUR 435 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation will support the modernisation of the forestry sector in Moldova during 2024-2028 through investments aiming to enhance forest governance and regulatory framework as well as strengthen the institutional capacities, infrastructure and equipment base. The programme will also reinforce the production capacity of forest reproductive material and focus on the restoration and rehabilitation of about 63,000 ha degraded lands and forests.

A first objective is to enhance Moldova's forest sector governance and regulatory framework, as well as its institutional and technical capacities, to ensure a clear vision to further develop the forest sector and alignment with the international best practices in sustainable forest management (SFM). A further goal is to improve forest health and growth, alongside the resilience of ecosystems and landscapes against climate change. The operation also intends to strengthen the supply of sustainable forest products and ecosystem services by promoting SFM practices and supporting forest resources conservation. The project is in line with the EU-Moldova Association Agreement and with the EU priorities on environment and climate, as well as the relevant negotiation chapters of the EU-Moldova Accession Negotiation Framework (2024) (e.g., Chapter/Theme 27 - Environment and climate change).

Additionnalité et impact

The investment programme mitigates substantial market failures by strengthening forests' supply for public goods as well as environmental, social and economic externalities by protecting them against soil erosion and biodiversity losses through investing in sustainable forest management (or SFM) practices.


The Project is consistent and aligned with European Union policies and the relevant programming documents, as well as with the partner countries' strategies and policies, as required by Article 35(1) of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation-Global Europe Regulation. The operation contributes to the EU priorities in Moldova under the Multi-annual Indicative Programme, especially to the Priority Area 3: Environment and climate resilience. The operation is also aligned with: (i) the EU-Moldova Association Agreement (signed in 2014), which includes principles for cooperation on biodiversity, SFM, nature protection and environmental matters; and (ii) the relevant negotiation chapters of the EU-Moldova Accession Negotiation Framework (2024) (e.g., Chapter/Theme 27 - Environment and climate change).


The EIB will extend to the Borrower advantageous pricing and loan maturities that match a very long economic life of the Project. Furthermore, the EIB offers considerable flexibility regarding drawdowns, encompassing both timing and interest rate options.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter will be required to comply with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards (ESS). The investment programme will strengthen the production of positive environmental, social and economic externalities by forests. In particular, the project will protect soils from erosion and prevent biodiversity loss through investments in SFM practices. These activities would also promote inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in Moldova. Compliance with relevant national legislation and alignment with EU environmental regulatory framework for forests, as well as with EIB ESS, will be further assessed during appraisal.

As part of the project appraisal, the EIB will carry out several assessments, including Moldova's procurement and governance systems. Based on these assessments, the EIB may opt either to rely on Moldovan procurement systems (to the satisfaction of the EIB), or to require the promoter to ensure that the project implementation or specific components will be undertaken in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
28 août 2024
17 septembre 2024
Documents liés
30/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Date de publication
30 Aug 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190369990
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230445
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Moldavie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Fiche technique
MOLDOVA FOREST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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