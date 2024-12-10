LANTMANNEN PEA PROTEIN INVESTMENTS

The operation pertains to the financing of Lantmännen's new production unit for plant-based protein isolates in Lidköping, Sweden. Isolates from yellow peas and fava beans cultivated in Sweden will be used as raw materials for food ingredients. The production of plant-based proteins within the EU is strategic for increasing self-sufficiency, as the EU currently faces a structural deficit of such products, which are essential for the food and beverage industry as well as to produce certain food supplements. Plant-based protein isolates can be utilized in various applications, including as substitutes for proteins from the dairy industry and imported soy protein.

This project is strongly aligned with the EU Green Deal and the European Investment Bank's (EIB) policy priorities concerning the environmental and carbon footprint of the agricultural sector and related industries. Furthermore, the project complements the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), including its rural development interventions. The project is innovative and generates economic opportunities along the value chain in rural areas of Sweden.





The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of its additionality profile, tenor profile, flexible drawdown terms as well as crowding in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and its successful implementation and contributing to diversification of borrower's financing sources.



