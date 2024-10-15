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EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Hongrie : 200 000 000 €
Éducation : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/05/2025 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 avril 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/05/2025
20230417
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III
MINISTRY OF CONSTRUCTION AND TRANSPORT - HUNGARY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 432 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction of six new schools and the renovation of five other schools creating and modernising over 90,000m2 of education facilities.

The aim is to support investments in education while aligning the school network to the current demographic needs.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project creates positive externalities as it will promote access to high-quality public education, which benefits society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also in terms of other positive social outcomes such as improved social cohesion and health outcomes.


The new and upgraded education facilities will provide an environment more conducive to learning, which should then translate into better quality of education and, possibly, better learning outcomes.


It is expected that the investments improving the energy efficiency of school infrastructure will save operating costs and contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) does not specifically cover educational facilities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, these may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation, which will be verified during the appraisal. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be further verified during the appraisal of the subsequent sub-projects.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 octobre 2024
20 mai 2025
Documents liés
18/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III
Date de publication
18 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
186399828
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230417
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Hongrie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
18/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III
Fiche technique
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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