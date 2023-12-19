JUNGHEINRICH INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS RDI II

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The Project concerns the Promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the field of intralogistics solutions carried out primarily in Germany and, to a smaller extent in Austria, over the period 2024-26.
The Project targets several applications in the areas of automation of intralogistics, digitalisation, and electrification. In the field of automation, the Project focuses on automated guided vehicles, automated warehouses, software, and robotics. In the field of digitalisation, the Project aims at developing new digital products and exploring new businesses. In the field of electrification, the Project centres on developing new truck models with fully integrated Lithium-ion batteries and to further develop electrified powertrain solutions and energy systems.
The Project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry, through the Promoter's collaboration with industrial partners, universities, and research institutes.
The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) sub objective.
Part of the Project contributes to the Bank's Economic and social cohesion cross-cutting objective.
The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.
The financing addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies, and the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from higher cost of financing due to the inherent uncertainty of the RDI outcomes.
Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.
The Project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the Project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
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