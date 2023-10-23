HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

The project comprises the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) operational expenditures related to development of innovative products, new product formulations, and process improvements in order to lower energy consumption, conserve resources, strengthen the circular economy, and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and costs. The project is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability strategy and commitments which include, among others, the decarbonisation of the building materials sector via the production of low carbon products and the increase in circularity of products to reduce and reuse materials and natural resources. Overall, the project will lead among others to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's materials production process and products. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.