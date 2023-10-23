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HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 100 000 000 €
Industrie : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
7/12/2023 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 décembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 07/12/2023
20230345
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 230 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures, over the 4-year period 2023-2026, related to development of innovative products, new product formulations, and process improvements in order to lower energy consumption, conserve resources, strengthen the circular economy, and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and costs.

The project is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability strategy and commitments which include, among others, the decarbonisation of the building materials sector via the production of low carbon products and the increase in circularity of products to reduce and reuse materials and natural resources. Overall, the project will lead among others to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's materials production process and products.

Additionnalité et impact

The project comprises the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) operational expenditures related to development of innovative products, new product formulations, and process improvements in order to lower energy consumption, conserve resources, strengthen the circular economy, and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and costs. The project is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability strategy and commitments which include, among others, the decarbonisation of the building materials sector via the production of low carbon products and the increase in circularity of products to reduce and reuse materials and natural resources. Overall, the project will lead among others to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's materials production process and products. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The R&D activities will be managed and carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. As the project will not result in a change to the authorised scope of the RDI facilities, the project is not subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive - Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. All environmental and social aspects will be assessed in detail during due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
23 octobre 2023
7 décembre 2023
Documents liés
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
174439790
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230345
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Fiche technique
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

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