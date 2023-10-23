HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

Fiche récapitulative
The project comprises the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures, over the 4-year period 2023-2026, related to development of innovative products, new product formulations, and process improvements in order to lower energy consumption, conserve resources, strengthen the circular economy, and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and costs.
The project is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability strategy and commitments which include, among others, the decarbonisation of the building materials sector via the production of low carbon products and the increase in circularity of products to reduce and reuse materials and natural resources. Overall, the project will lead among others to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's materials production process and products.
The project comprises the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) operational expenditures related to development of innovative products, new product formulations, and process improvements in order to lower energy consumption, conserve resources, strengthen the circular economy, and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and costs. The project is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability strategy and commitments which include, among others, the decarbonisation of the building materials sector via the production of low carbon products and the increase in circularity of products to reduce and reuse materials and natural resources. Overall, the project will lead among others to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's materials production process and products. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.
The R&D activities will be managed and carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. As the project will not result in a change to the authorised scope of the RDI facilities, the project is not subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive - Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. All environmental and social aspects will be assessed in detail during due diligence.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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