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SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 150 000 000 €
Éducation : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/04/2024 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une éducation à l’épreuve des changements climatiques

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 novembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/04/2024
20230291
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
DEPARTEMENT DE LA SEINE-MARITIME
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 384 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction, reconstruction, extension and renovation of lower-secondary schools as well as the related educational and social infrastructure. It also concerns the upgrade of the departmental archives under the responsibility of the French Department of Seine-Maritime and the digitalisation of equipment and infrastructure.

The aim is to provide better learning conditions for students and the educational community, by upgrading the public education infrastructure and adapting the school network to changes in the local demand.

Additionnalité et impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower-secondary education. Through the support to education activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
8 février 2024
15 avril 2024
Documents liés
14/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Date de publication
14 Feb 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190044239
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230291
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Fiche technique
SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une éducation à l’épreuve des changements climatiques

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une éducation à l’épreuve des changements climatiques
Autres liens
Related public register
14/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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