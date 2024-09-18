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REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Montant
70 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 70 000 000 €
Énergie : 70 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/12/2024 : 70 000 000 €
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21/09/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
13 juin 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/12/2024
20230272
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS
STADTWERKE REUTLINGEN GMBH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 70 million
EUR 191 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The multi-annual investment programme (2023-2027) will support a local utility in the energy sector (electricity networks and district heating)

The aim is to enable the promoter to connect new users as well as to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity and district heating supply. The project, which will contribute to the EIB's lending priority related to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability as well as REPowerEU objectives., is eligible under Article 309, point c) common interest (energy security). Additionally, it will support the EIB's Energy lending policy themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (electricity and district heating networks) and Decarbonising Energy Supply (district heating).

Additionnalité et impact

The project contributes to meeting security of supply objectives, improving integration of renewables and it complies with the efficiency criteria defined in the EU Energy Efficiency Directive in the district heating sector. It is aligned with the objectives of Bank's Energy Lending Policy (Energy Efficiency, Decarbonising Energy Supply, Securing the Enabling Infrastructure), the Climate Bank Roadmap , and it complies with the Climate Action Objective. The project is in line with the Climate policy targets of Germany. The project will generate good economic returns. 


The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. 


In financial terms, the EIB loan is expected to allow the borrower to diversify its funding sources (with first time financing from EIB) at attractive financial conditions, with a long term tenor (at least 20 years) and grace period (up to 2 years), reflecting the average economic life of the assets. The EIB loan also allows a high flexibility in the use of the credit line, with limited commitment fees over a 4 year availability period. In non-financial terms, the granting of the EIB loan is considered to have a positive signalling and catalytic effect.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project schemes are expected to have limited residual environmental impact. Some of the project's components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. None of the indicatively schemes envisaged for financing are however expected to meet the requirements for an EIA. Nonetheless a condition will be included in the finance contract requiring that the promoter completes any EIA or nature conservation area impact assessment and receives approval from the competent authorities prior to allocating the EIB's funds to the project scheme, and that copies of the relevant documents, including the consents, are provided to the EIB.

The promoter confirmed that it is a contracting authority or a public undertaking in the sense of the EU procurement policies complying with the legal procurement requirements accordingly. That might include to procure supply and works contracts through joint qualification systems, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 septembre 2024
19 décembre 2024
Documents liés
21/09/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS
Date de publication
21 Sep 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190996707
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230272
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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21/09/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS
Fiche technique
REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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