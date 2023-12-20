EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING CASTILLA Y LEON 2021-27

The Project concerns priority investments of the operational programmes of the EU Cohesion Policy funds (CPFs), notably the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), and the Just Transition Fund (JTF), in the Spanish Autonomous Community of Castilla y León (CACL). The Project fosters innovation and skills, digitalisation, competitiveness, clean energy production, environmental protection, better and more equal access to health services, and SME development. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the three general policy goals of a smarter, a greener, and a more social Europe, as well as the specific policy goal for the JTF of "enabling regions and people to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of the transition towards the Union's 2030 targets for energy and climate and a climate-neutral economy of the Union by 2050, based on the Paris Agreement".

EIB support to the region's co-financing of the Cohesion Policy fund investments will help kick-start the implementation of the operational programmes. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors. 85% of the resources of the ERDF will be devoted to the "Smarter and Greener Europe" objectives. Specifically, the Project will support research, development and innovation infrastructure and activities whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the innovative entities (SMEs, corporates, universities, and public research centres). The Project will also support investments in energy efficiency and in the production of heat and electricity from renewable sources, thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions. It will further strengthen the region's stock of health care equipment and foster the digitalisation of health services. Moreover, the ERDF will support fixed investment fostering business development and internationalisation of SMEs, thereby easing financial constraints that arise from information asymmetries caused by the lack of track record for such companies and high screening costs for small investments.

The ESF+, in turn, will improve access to employment and activation measures for jobseekers, in particular young people, and promote equal access to, and completion of quality and inclusive education and training. By fostering the transition from school to work, the transition from unemployment back into work, and the development of digital skills, the Project will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour and protect vulnerable persons from sliding into long-term unemployment.

In addition, the JTF will support investments in the provinces of Palencia and León, two of the Spanish territories most challenged by the transition towards a climate-neutral EU economy by 2050. The Project will enable its inhabitants and companies to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of the recent closures of seven mining installations and four coal-fired power plants.

Finally, EIB's financing provides the client with competitive pricing, longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports CACL to achieve diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.

All in all, the Project will foster a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030.