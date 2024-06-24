Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Signature(s)

Montant
450 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 450 000 000 €
Transports : 450 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
7/03/2025 : 450 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 juillet 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 07/03/2025
20230257
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1000 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the modernisation of line no. 8 between Skarzysko Kamienna, Kielce and Kozlow. The line is serving the regional and long-distance passenger demand, as well as significant freight traffic.

The aim is to increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland and promote rail travel. Consequently, it should enhance sustainable transport, in line with EU objectives. The project also promotes regional development, since it facilitates access to two convergence regions, Swietokrzyskie (NUTS PL 95,59%) and Malopolskie (NUTS PL 4,41%).

Additionnalité et impact

The Project is part of a wider investment programme of modernising the Warsaw-Krakow line and concerns modernisation of the electrified line no 8 Warsaw-Krakow, section Skarzysko Kamienna-Kozlow (over 220 km of tracks). The Project is located in a Cohesion region (Less Developed Region) on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T network in Poland.

The Project helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals. It supports the shift of passengers and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans (accidents and loss of life), or environmental externalities (noise, pollution and CO2 emissions).

The Projects is expected to generate good economic and social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The Project will bring benefits to passengers and ensure sustainable transportation of freight.

The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible drawdowns adjusted to the timeline of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The related potential impacts on protected areas and species, in line with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where require.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 juin 2024
7 mars 2025
Documents liés
02/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
Date de publication
2 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190829407
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230257
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
Fiche technique
PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes