PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

The Project is part of a wider investment programme of modernising the Warsaw-Krakow line and concerns modernisation of the electrified line no 8 Warsaw-Krakow, section Skarzysko Kamienna-Kozlow (over 220 km of tracks). The Project is located in a Cohesion region (Less Developed Region) on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T network in Poland.

The Project helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals. It supports the shift of passengers and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans (accidents and loss of life), or environmental externalities (noise, pollution and CO2 emissions).

The Projects is expected to generate good economic and social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The Project will bring benefits to passengers and ensure sustainable transportation of freight.

The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible drawdowns adjusted to the timeline of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms.