SB POLSKA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

The operation will target investments in SMEs and Midcaps in Poland in alignment with the EU's and Bank's priorities. Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach SMEs and Midcaps financing small and mid-size projects, which could otherwise not be reached. In addition, the finance unlocked by the EIB benefits women owned or led enterprises and thus helps reduce the gender gap. Given the activities of Santander Group in Poland and as per the EU's cohesion policy, the operation is expected to reduce regional disparities with c. 64% of allocations expected in Less Developed regions and c.18% in Transition regions. The EIB participation in the transaction will create new lending capacity for the Financial Intermediary by freeing up capital on the guaranteed portfolio. The operation will further contribute to EU Capital Markets Union.



