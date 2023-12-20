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ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Signature(s)

Montant
458 801 701,6 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 458 801 701,6 €
Énergie : 458 801 701,6 €
Date(s) de signature
25/01/2024 : 228 493 088,1 €
22/12/2023 : 230 308 613,5 €
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 janvier 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2023
20230233
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
ENEA OPERATOR SP ZOO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 2000 million (EUR 461 million)
PLN 4395 million (EUR 1012 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The programme will finance investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in Western Poland over the period 2023-2025.

The aim is to enable the promoter to maintain high quality of services and lower losses across their electricity distribution network, as well as to connect new users. The programme will also contribute to the integration of renewable energy generation increasing renewable capacity connected to the distribution network.

Additionnalité et impact

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in Western Poland over the period 2023-2025. It addresses the needs for the renewal of assets and development, including automation and tele-control. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply and to the integration of low-carbon generation. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions.

The programme addresses market failures linked to negative environmental externalities (reducing GHG emissions) and the supply of public goods (security of power supply). It contributes to Bank's ELP, lending priority objectives on CA&ES and it aligns with the REPowerEU. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid in Europe contributes to climate change mitigation.

The project is expected to deliver very good economic and social benefits.

The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.

The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is in line with the economic life of the underlying assets. The funding of similar maturities is not available on the Polish market. Customised terms such as flexible drawdown are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period. Moreover, the EIB involvement should have a crowding-in effect.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

All of the programme schemes to be co-financed by the EIB are medium and low voltage investments, they are expected to have limited environmental impact thus not requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter is a DSO operating in Poland and, therefore, procurement for the implementation of the programme has to be carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable national public procurement legislation, in line with Directive 2014/25/EU (Utilities Directive).

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
20 décembre 2023
22 décembre 2023
Documents liés
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
174817341
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230233
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Fiche technique
ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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