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ENEL OPEN METER II

Signature(s)

Montant
500 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 500 000 000 €
Énergie : 500 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/09/2023 : 500 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL OPEN METER II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 octobre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/09/2023
20230228
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENEL OPEN METER II
E-DISTRIBUZIONE SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
EUR 713 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the second phase of the implementation of an advanced electricity metering system throughout ENEL's concession areas in the period 2023-2024.

The aim is to replace the currently installed remotely manageable electricity meters with a further advanced electricity metering system.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. Its financing will contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme on "innovative technologies and "new types of energy infrastructure". Moreover, the Project is in line with Italy's NECP (National Energy and Climate Plan), which aims to enable and develop demand response, including via dynamic pricing.

The Project can help address the market failure represented by incomplete markets (provision of real time information to end-customers) and it can improve energy efficiency by reducing overall electricity consumption. Economic benefits include energy savings, the avoided costs of replacing less-advanced meters and concentrators, better complaint management, the possibility of new retail services and the participation of end-user in demand response services.

About 41% of the investments will be in cohesion priority regions.

The EIB financing brings a significant financial value added by lowering the Project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally available in the market. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market conditions, perturbed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

No significant environmental impacts expected. The EIB will evaluate the environmental aspects of the project and will review the relevant promoter's procedures applied to implement the project to ensure that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC, and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
7 août 2023
22 septembre 2023
Documents liés
03/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL OPEN METER II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL OPEN METER II
Date de publication
3 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168536651
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230228
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL OPEN METER II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENEL OPEN METER II
Fiche technique
ENEL OPEN METER II

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