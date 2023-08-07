ENEL OPEN METER II

The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. Its financing will contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme on "innovative technologies and "new types of energy infrastructure". Moreover, the Project is in line with Italy's NECP (National Energy and Climate Plan), which aims to enable and develop demand response, including via dynamic pricing.

The Project can help address the market failure represented by incomplete markets (provision of real time information to end-customers) and it can improve energy efficiency by reducing overall electricity consumption. Economic benefits include energy savings, the avoided costs of replacing less-advanced meters and concentrators, better complaint management, the possibility of new retail services and the participation of end-user in demand response services.

About 41% of the investments will be in cohesion priority regions.

The EIB financing brings a significant financial value added by lowering the Project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally available in the market. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market conditions, perturbed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.