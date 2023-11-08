RURAL DEVELOPMENT 2023-27 HU

By supporting the co-financing obligations in Hungary 2023-2027 under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal policy objective of Economic and Social Cohesion. By supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project helps to ease financial constraints typically facing SMEs. The Project also supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure and services and moreover, it also contributes to the protection and sustainable use of natural resources. Overall it underpins the Hungarian CAP SP policy objectives of a green future, renewed countryside and sustainable economic development.