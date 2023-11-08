RURAL DEVELOPMENT 2023-27 HU

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
- Eau, assainissement - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
The Framework Loan will co-finance investment schemes supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) within the Hungarian Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CAP SP) under the 2023-2027 EU funds programming period.
The aim is to further improve the sustainable development of farming, food production and rural areas. It will also support investments in agriculture, processing, forestry, village infrastructure and small projects.
By supporting the co-financing obligations in Hungary 2023-2027 under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal policy objective of Economic and Social Cohesion. By supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project helps to ease financial constraints typically facing SMEs. The Project also supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure and services and moreover, it also contributes to the protection and sustainable use of natural resources. Overall it underpins the Hungarian CAP SP policy objectives of a green future, renewed countryside and sustainable economic development.
The promoter will be required to comply with the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA 2001/42/EC), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA 2011/92/EU, amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives and Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), as transposed into national law. The promoter will also be required to comply with EU directives concerning the related co-financed investments, including (but not limited) to the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
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Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
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