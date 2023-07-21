MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027

The Project concerns priority investments of the regional operational programme (OP) of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the Spanish Autonomous Community of Madrid (CAM). The Project fosters innovation, digitalisation, environmental protection and climate action. Sound programming and programme management will ensure that the Project's benefit will spread throughout the region, thereby contributing to its balanced socioeconomic and territorial development. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the EU policy objectives of a smarter, a greener, and a more social Europe.

EIB support to the region's public co-financing of the ERDF investments will help kick-start the implementation of the investment schemes. The Project addresses market failures and sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors. Specifically, the Project will support the provision of infrastructure and activities related to research, development and innovation whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. Moreover, it will enable digitalisation-driven efficiency gains in the provision of public services through investment in e-health and e-government applications. In addition, the rehabilitation of the region's water supply networks is expected to reduce wasteful leaks and to improve the quality and efficiency of water supply, thus generating environmental and public health benefits and helping to adapt to water scarcity events. Finally, the Project will also support energy efficiency renovations in public buildings and the production of energy from renewable sources, thereby lowering the negative externalities from greenhouse gas emissions.

EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to CAM as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing.