MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Télécom - Information et communication
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
- Éducation - Enseignement
Co-Financing of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the 2021-2027 EU programming period.
The project is expected to co-finance the regional Operational Programme (OP) of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the Autonomous Community of Madrid (CAM), developed within the framework of the Spanish Partnership Agreement for the 2021-2027 programming period.
The Project concerns priority investments of the regional operational programme (OP) of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the Spanish Autonomous Community of Madrid (CAM). The Project fosters innovation, digitalisation, environmental protection and climate action. Sound programming and programme management will ensure that the Project's benefit will spread throughout the region, thereby contributing to its balanced socioeconomic and territorial development. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the EU policy objectives of a smarter, a greener, and a more social Europe.
EIB support to the region's public co-financing of the ERDF investments will help kick-start the implementation of the investment schemes. The Project addresses market failures and sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors. Specifically, the Project will support the provision of infrastructure and activities related to research, development and innovation whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. Moreover, it will enable digitalisation-driven efficiency gains in the provision of public services through investment in e-health and e-government applications. In addition, the rehabilitation of the region's water supply networks is expected to reduce wasteful leaks and to improve the quality and efficiency of water supply, thus generating environmental and public health benefits and helping to adapt to water scarcity events. Finally, the Project will also support energy efficiency renovations in public buildings and the production of energy from renewable sources, thereby lowering the negative externalities from greenhouse gas emissions.
EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to CAM as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing.
As an autonomous community of Spain, CAM has to comply with national legislation that transposed the Directive 2011/92/EU, amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, as relevant. The ERDF is subject to a SEA. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the construction or upgrade of small water and wastewater treatment infrastructure or the construction or upgrade of water distribution infrastructure. The Bank will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC and the Urban Waste Water Council Directive 91/271/EEC at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the new construction or refurbishment of buildings. The Bank will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Energy performance of buildings directive (Directive EU/2018/844) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Schemes under the ESF+ foster education, training and lifelong learning, and hence support implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.