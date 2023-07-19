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MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Malte : 30 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
14/11/2023 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 février 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/11/2023
20230176
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
MALTA DEVELOPMENT BANK
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) for the national promotional institution of the Republic of Malta, the Malta Development Bank (MDB) to finance eligible green projects carried out by small-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps or public entities.

The aim is to improve favourable long-term funding to the target beneficiaries in order to enhance the competitiveness of the Maltese economy. By enhancing access to green finance, the MBIL will contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

Additionnalité et impact

The proposed MBIL would be a pathfinder operation and aims at financing small-sized investments promoted by SMEs, Mid-caps and public sector entities to be allocated 100% under the green objectives window i.e. climate action & environmental sustainability (CA&ES).

 

The loan will also have a significant impact (100%) on cohesion areas as Malta is an EIB cohesion priority region under article 309(a).

 

The proposed operation will support MDB's ambition to become a reference institution to foster much needed green investments in Malta.

 

Thanks to MDB's presence and positioning on the market through guarantee and co-lending schemes with commercial banks, the operation will reach a significant number of small final beneficiaries not having direct access to EIB funding, for investments having a high economic impact throughout the national territory. This will help recovery from C19 pandemic as well as mitigate the negative effect of the Ukraine crisis on economic growth.

 

The provision of targeted technical support under the Green Gateway is envisaged to help MDB build capacity on sourcing and assessing the eligibility of green projects, but also to support it on reporting to EIB.

 

The operation will contribute to generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form for instance of reduction in carbon and air pollution.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the EIB will require such intermediary institution to take all the required measures to ensure that the environment, social and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
19 juillet 2023
14 novembre 2023
Documents liés
29/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Date de publication
29 Feb 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169955458
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230176
Secteur(s)
Lignes de crédit
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Malte
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Fiche technique
MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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