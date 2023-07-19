MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
The project consists in a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) for the national promotional institution of the Republic of Malta, the Malta Development Bank (MDB) to finance eligible green projects carried out by small-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps or public entities.
The aim is to improve favourable long-term funding to the target beneficiaries in order to enhance the competitiveness of the Maltese economy. By enhancing access to green finance, the MBIL will contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.
The proposed MBIL would be a pathfinder operation and aims at financing small-sized investments promoted by SMEs, Mid-caps and public sector entities to be allocated 100% under the green objectives window i.e. climate action & environmental sustainability (CA&ES).
The loan will also have a significant impact (100%) on cohesion areas as Malta is an EIB cohesion priority region under article 309(a).
The proposed operation will support MDB's ambition to become a reference institution to foster much needed green investments in Malta.
Thanks to MDB's presence and positioning on the market through guarantee and co-lending schemes with commercial banks, the operation will reach a significant number of small final beneficiaries not having direct access to EIB funding, for investments having a high economic impact throughout the national territory. This will help recovery from C19 pandemic as well as mitigate the negative effect of the Ukraine crisis on economic growth.
The provision of targeted technical support under the Green Gateway is envisaged to help MDB build capacity on sourcing and assessing the eligibility of green projects, but also to support it on reporting to EIB.
The operation will contribute to generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form for instance of reduction in carbon and air pollution.
In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the EIB will require such intermediary institution to take all the required measures to ensure that the environment, social and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.