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BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION

Signature(s)

Montant
278 460 542,11 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Brésil : 278 460 542,11 €
Lignes de crédit : 83 538 162,63 €
Énergie : 194 922 379,48 €
Date(s) de signature
18/12/2024 : 25 724 085,36 €
5/11/2024 : 57 814 077,27 €
18/12/2024 : 60 022 865,85 €
5/11/2024 : 134 899 513,63 €
Autres liens
Related public register
07/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 juin 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 05/11/2024
20230142
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION
BANCO BTG PACTUAL SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
EUR 600 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in an intermediated lending transaction with Banco BTG Pactual. The operation will finance the expansion of its green energy lending portfolio under a Framework Loan and its lending portfolio to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps under a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL).

The aim is to finance climate action projects undertaken by private sector companies and small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Midcaps in Brazil.

Additionnalité et impact

This EUR 300m intermediated lending operation with one of Latin America's leading investment banks will consider at least 70% of the facility dedicated to support investments in climate action, with emphasis on sustainable energy, under a Framework Loan. The remainder of the facility will be dedicated to support microenterprises targeting (very) small-scale investment in eligible sectors under a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan.


The project demonstrates strong strategic alignment with EU policy goals in Brazil by contributing to an environmentally sustainable, balanced and socially inclusive growth, notably in the context of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the operation will contribute to Climate Action (mitigation) and local private sector development (MSME). In accordance with the Green Deal Team Europe-Brazil Initiative, most of the underlying projects will produce electricity from a renewable source (solar photovoltaic), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to the avoided fossil fuel based generation) and the market failures of providing affordable financing to promoters and/or consumers of sustainable energy.


The EIB lines of credit are expected to provide both financial and non-financial benefits, namely stable (long-term) funding in addition to flexible disbursement conditions in terms of both tenors and interest rates required to adequately fund the underlying investments. Technical, economic, socially inclusive quality of the investments will be measured through operation specific disbursement conditions.


The project is expected to respond to various national policies, including Brazil's Nationally Determined Contributions and its national energy plans which aim to promote the deployment of renewable energies, energy efficiency and achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The operation will also contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7) and Climate Action (SDG 13), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and Reducing Inequalities (SDG 10).


The operation is expected to yield an Excellent economic return and a high broader social benefit. The Financial Intermediary is deemed to have the adequate capabilities to implement the foreseen allocations in the current challenging operating environment in Brazil. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
6 février 2024
5 novembre 2024
Documents liés
07/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION
Date de publication
7 Feb 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178266086
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230142
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Lignes de crédit
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Brésil
Disponible au public
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07/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION
Fiche technique
BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION

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