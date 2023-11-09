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ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL

Signature(s)

Montant
206 910 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Croatie : 206 910 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 206 910 000 €
Date(s) de signature
1/07/2024 : 206 910 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Related sub-project
MULTIFUNCTIONAL LIBRARY PAROMLIN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 juillet 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 01/07/2024
20230136
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL
CITY OF ZAGREB
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 395 million
EUR 850 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation is structured as a municipal framework loan (FL) supporting the development strategy of the City of Zagreb and its public infrastructure investments.

The related investment schemes will primarily focus on the: i) (re)construction/rehabilitation of public buildings for education, administration, health care, sports and culture; ii) sustainable urban public transport, including improvement of tramway and public bus network, as well as of cycle and pedestrian paths; iii) upgrading small-scale municipal infrastructure, including urban roads/streets and related sewage and water network; iv) regeneration/revitalization of brownfield areas, open public spaces, green areas and parks; v) improvement of Information and Communication Technologies.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will contribute to the implementation of the City´s Development Strategy. Majority of the of the schemes are expected to benefit from EU grant support through Operational Programmes. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) through sustainable urban transport and energy efficiency measures in public buildings. The Project will contribute to economic and social cohesion objective of the Bank. The City is under Grad Zagreb NUTS II region, which is considered as less developed region for the 2021-2027 Programming Period. The operation is expected to be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for less developed regions and point (c) common interest. In terms of addressing market failures, the project will generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life of residents.

Finally, the EIB would be providing financial added value, through its competitive and long term financing terms aligned with the economic life of the Project assets, flexible disbursement schedule and free of charge technical assistance/ advisory.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU), Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed upon appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
9 novembre 2023
1 juillet 2024
Documents liés
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Projets associés
Related sub-project
MULTIFUNCTIONAL LIBRARY PAROMLIN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Date de publication
17 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178916144
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230136
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Fiche technique
ZAGREB SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Related sub-project
MULTIFUNCTIONAL LIBRARY PAROMLIN

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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