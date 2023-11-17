Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)

Signature(s)

Montant
35 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 35 000 000 €
Énergie : 35 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
9/03/2026 : 10 000 000 €
22/12/2023 : 25 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un dôme d’énergie renouvelable
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 février 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2023
20230127
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
ENERGY DOME SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 35 million
EUR 70 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the company's technology scale-up including First-of-a-kind 20MW-200MWh CO2Battery installation in Italy.

The aim is to provide energy storage capacity and it will improve grid flexibility for the integration of renewables and will contribute to the security of supply of the system.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of developing the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities.

The Project involves the construction of a first-of-a-kind utility-scale long duration energy storage (LDES) facility in Sardinia, Italy. The patented solution is based on a CO2 thermodynamic cycle. In charge mode, the carbon dioxide (CO2) is taken from an atmospheric gasholder and is liquified using a compressor/condenser, then stored under pressure inside liquid CO2 tanks. In discharge mode, normally during high-price electricity hours or when required, the liquid CO2 is turned into high-pressure gas that powers a turbine, generating electricity that is dispatched to the grid.

The EIB contribution to this project aims to support a technology which allows for an increased flexibility of the power system, therefore ensuring security of electricity supply, which is a Public Goods, and for increasing the grid resiliency to intermittent power generation from renewable energy sources. These elements, in turn, contribute to the reduction of CO2 externalities from the power sector.

The Project is commercially viable without securing offtake agreements, relying on revenues mainly generated from electricity sold to the wholesale market. It can also participate in the capacity market auctions organized by the Italian TSO or benefit from a tolling agreement with a public utility. The Project is supporting both the EU policy regarding energy storage, as defined in

the Clean Energy for All Package and the Electricity Directive (2019/944), as well as the targets included in the Italian National Energy and Climate Plan. In line with the EU Taxonomy, energy storage systems substantially support climate change mitigation.

The financing of this Project is providing a valuable contribution to the objectives of the Bank's energy lending policy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The Project is expected to deliver excellent economic benefits and to deliver a positive broader social benefit.

EIB financing by way of a venture debt facility will provide a signalling effect to the market. The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised market and is therefore subject to a private procurement regime.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 novembre 2023
22 décembre 2023
Documents liés
21/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Autres liens
Fiche technique
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Date de publication
21 Feb 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176970572
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230127
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Fiche technique
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un dôme d’énergie renouvelable
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un dôme d’énergie renouvelable
Autres liens
Fiche technique
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes