ICE FOCUSED SUPPORT FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Dedicated loan for financing small and medium-sized projects carried out by small businesses (SMEs) and mid-caps companies mainly located in the region of Castilla y León (Spain), with a focus on the support of job creation, human capital retention and on the promotion of regional policies on circular economy.
The operation seeks to facilitate investments of SMEs and mid-Caps that will contribute to job creation, human capital retention and circular economy in a Transition Region that was severely affected by the economic crisis in recent years. According to historical allocations of previous lines, about 9,600 employees are expected to benefit from the proposed project (to be further verified during appraisal). An indicative 50% of the loan will be used to finance SMEs in various sectors (mainly manufacturing and trade).
The promoter is the main driving force behind the development of economic activity and the productive system of the Region of Castilla y Leon. It focuses on promoting innovation, new technologies and international competitiveness. The operation will support access to finance for SMEs & Midcaps by creating additional lending capacity for the financial intermediary. In addition, the operation will allow for a quick deployment of EIB funds to Final Beneficiaries in a context of high inflation rates, high energy prices and an ongoing war at the gates of Europe. The operation could also target other EIB high priority areas such as innovation and digitalization and cohesion.
The intermediary has demonstrated to be a competent promoter and intermediary of EIB funds. This is the EIB's seventh operation with the promoter. The operation will facilitate available funds at tenors adequate for the economic life of the underlying projects and at competitive terms to a wide range of final beneficiaries and the loan will include ICE's obligation to finance SMEs and Mid-Caps for at least twice the amount lent by the EIB.
EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to ICE as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term and will include flexible drawdown terms.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.