EXAGON XIC LATIN AMERICA FUND I

EIB's investment supports a newly set-up and fully independent fund manager in raising its first fund focused on renewables and sustainable infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean, which will address a significant market gap in infrastructure investments in the region. The individual team members have previous experience investing in the Latin American infrastructure and renewables sector.





Through an investment in the Fund, the EIB will (i) address the market gap related to the scarcity of capital for renewable energy and related infrastructure in the target region, (ii) support an experienced team to raise their first fund under an independent set-up, (iii) as a cornerstone investor attract other private and institutional investors to join the Fund (iv) help the Fund to reach an adequate first close size and start deploying capital on the ground.





The Fund is expected to address several Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG"), among which, SDG 7, SDG 13, SDG 12 and SDG 9.





The operation is strongly aligned with EU policy goals, meets the Bank's priority objectives in climate action and environment, and supports focus areas of the European Commission's assistance programme (Private Sector Development, Environment and Climate Change and Energy). It will also contribute to advance development priorities included in national strategies, the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy and the European Green Deal.