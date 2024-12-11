BILLIONNETZ GERMANY

This project addresses the market failure to invest in Very High Capacity (VHC) digital infrastructure in underserved areas as a result of the historical market power of the incumbent for basic broadband and the low interest to invest in smaller local networks on a scattered basis over the country. Moreover, it will address the market failure to invest in lower-density areas due to the high commercial risks and costs involved and the expected positive externalities by enabling more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communication, which are not captured by the project returns. The project is fully in line with the EU 2030 Digital Compass targets, stating that all households should have access to Gigabit connectivity by 2030.





EIB loan will diversify the sources of financing of the borrower, which is critical in the context of a large non-recourse financing and the fact that lending market may have reached its limits in terms of sector exposure. The EIB loan will accelerate the Borrower's investment plan. In addition, EIB financial added-value will improve the financial sustainability of the borrower and the project. EIB may provide further additionality being able to extend its maturity at the time of refinancing.