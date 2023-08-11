ERDF CO-FINANCING CATALUNYA 2021-2027

The Project concerns priority investments of the operational programme of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the Spanish Autonomous Community of Catalunya. The Project fosters innovation, digitalisation, climate action, environmental protection, health care, and disaster risk prevention.

Sound programming and programme management will ensure that the Project's benefits will spread throughout the region, thereby contributing to its balanced socioeconomic and territorial development. The investment programme is plan-led and well embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the policy goals of a smarter, greener, and more social Europe. EIB support to the region's public co-financing of the ERDF investments will help kick-start the implementation of the investment schemes.

The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors, primarily under the "smarter Europe" and "greener Europe" objectives. Specifically, the Project will support the provision of infrastructure and activities related to research, development and innovation (RDI) whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. It will also address the failure in financial markets to support RDI in SMEs at scale, arising from limited access to and/or higher cost of financing due to factors such as information asymmetries (intensified by the inherent uncertainty of RDI investment), misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record. Furthermore, digitalisation of SMEs and strengthening of e-government and e-services will drive efficiency gains and lead to internationalisation of companies and improved access to public services. The Project will support energy efficiency in public buildings and production of energy from renewable sources, primarily by installation of photovoltaic panels, thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions. It will also create positive externalities in the fields of soil and water conservation through natural resources protection measures. Furthermore, the planned investments in health centres will address the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures derived from the public good nature of healthcare services and the large positive externalities that investing in them can generate. Finally, through support to natural disaster risk prevention measures, the Project will reduce negative environmental, social and economic impacts related to natural disasters.

EIB's financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms, longer length of availability period for disbursements, grace periods adjusted to the implementation calendar and possibility to convert/revise interest rates, elements highly valued by public promoters as a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing.