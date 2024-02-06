AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION

The Project aims at ensuring the operational resilience and maintaining the highest safety and security levels at Palma de Mallorca airport (PMI) in Spain. PMI is a core node of the TEN-T airport network.

Since PMI is the only airport serving the island of Mallorca and alternative airports are either small or are many hours away (by boat), allowing the airport to degrade would imply growing congestion, service disruption and forced diversion to alternative travel means, which a competitive market would not address, constituting a market failure. Alternative means of transport involve a substantial penalty to travellers in terms of both travel time and operating costs, implying that the socio-economic cost associated to the market failure addressed by the Project would be very high.





EIB's financing provides the client competitive pricing, longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better adapted to the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports AENA to achieve diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.



