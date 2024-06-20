MIJNWATER SUSTAINABLE HEATING AND COOLING

The Project concerns the expansion of the Mijnwater existing fifth generation district heating and cooling (5GDHC) system and associated heating and cooling generation capacities (from subsurface water in abandoned coal mines) in the Municipality of Heerlen in The Netherlands. The RE share in the DH system is already at 100% and will remain as such after the Project completion, which will allow for further replacement of natural gas heating and the provision of higher shares of sustainable energy for heating and cooling in the Municipality.

The Project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives on climate action (mitigation) and is also fully in line with national and regional heat decarbonisation targets. It generates both environmental and health benefits, in particular by replacing natural gas with the integration of sustainable, baseload renewable sources for heating and cooling and by extending existing networks. It will also improve energy efficiency of heating and cooling supply as the system is considered highly efficient. The Project also contributes at maintaining or increasing safe delivery of heat/cool supply and reducing carbon and air pollution externalities. The Project will also contribute at increasing leaning-by-doing, which should support costs reductions over time.

The financing of this Project is therefore in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives for Energy (Securing the Enabling Infrastructure, Decarbonising Energy supply and Innovation) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), despite fair quality ratings at this stage, due to its early-deployment status and the fact that the Project quality is expected to improve through the densification of customers' connections and further deployment.

In terms of project results, the Project is expected to have a "fair" economic return, based on a hybrid quantitative-qualitative assessment. Combined with a quantitative assessment of expected financial returns, the Project is expected to generate a "fair" social benefit.





﻿The investment loan will have a positive financial contribution for the Borrower as the EIB will be able to offer attractive interest rates compared to the debt capital markets. In addition, the finance contract will offer flexible disbursement conditions and long maturities. The EIB term loan is innovative for the client as it is currently not available in the banking market.