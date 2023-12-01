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P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 3 000 000 €
Slovaquie : 7 500 000 €
Czechia : 15 000 000 €
Énergie : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
21/12/2023 : 3 000 000 €
21/12/2023 : 7 500 000 €
21/12/2023 : 15 000 000 €
21/12/2023 : 124 500 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
25/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 janvier 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/12/2023
20220918
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
P3 GROUP SARL
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 200 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the roll-out of roof photovoltaic installations in the promoter's logistic centres across various EU countries.

The rooftop installations will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV), contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity across nine EU countries and thus supports the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources, as well as national and EU 2030 climate objectives.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports the Bank's renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate objectives. The schemes will produce electricity from low-carbon sources (rooftop solar PV) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy.

Low carbon power projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Therefore, the project contributes to national 2030 decarbonisation goals, to the REPowerEU programme, and to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) and energy efficiency, as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability (transversal). The RE schemes will benefit from market-based instruments and will thereby contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects. The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change).

Based on the pipeline provided, c. 12% of the project investment cost is expected to be located in cohesion priority regions and thus eligible under Article 309 (a).

The project is expected to generate social benefits by generating clean and renewable power at a cost well below the fossil fuel-based alternatives. Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter to achieve the investment objectives. The EIB loan will also contribute to diversification of sources of funding and is expected to have signalling and crowding-in effect.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The impacts that can typically be expected from some schemes relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The appraisal will focus on impacts of the project and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed and this would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
1 décembre 2023
21 décembre 2023
Documents liés
25/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
Date de publication
25 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171818615
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220918
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays de l’UE
Tchéquie
Slovaquie
Roumanie
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Related public register
25/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
Fiche technique
P3 ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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